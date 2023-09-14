Vogue World: British stars hit red carpet for London fashion event
- Published
Britain's top stars from the world of fashion and the creative arts descended on London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the famed West End for what is being called the biggest sartorial event of the season.
The second annual Vogue World kicks off London Fashion Week (LFW) which officially opens on Friday.
The event, which closed with a fashion runway showcasing highlights from autumn/winter 2023 collections, made its debut during New York Fashion Week last September.
Here are some of the most striking looks from the red carpet in London: