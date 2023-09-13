MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira and Taylor Swift are the big award winners
- Published
Shakira crowd-surfed her way to a lifetime achievement prize at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she performed a career-spanning medley of hits.
The Colombian star put on a spectacular show that saw her dance with knives, writhe in a fake cave and play a fiery guitar solo during Objection Tango.
Presenting her award, Wyclef Jean said: "Latin music would not be the global force that it is without Shakira."
Taylor Swift was the night's other big winner, earning nine Moon Man trophies.
The star won in every category where she was nominated, including the night's biggest award - video of the year - in recognition of the self-directed promo for Anti-Hero.
She is the first artist to win video of the year twice in a row, and extended her record for the most wins in that category to four - after previously winning for Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down and All Too Well: The Short Film.
The star, who is in the middle of the first $1bn stadium tour in history, also took home prizes for song of the year, best pop, best direction, best cinematography and best visual effects, all for Anti-Hero,
She was also awarded album of the year for Midnights, plus artist of the year and show of the summer.
The 33-year-old singer dedicated her wins to the art of songwriting.
"I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country," she told a star-studded crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center.
"I love slinking around different genres, and the only reason I'm allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do this."
She also had words for boy band 'NSync, who reunited to present one of her prizes.
"You guys are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it's too much," she told the group.
Other winners on the night included rapper Ice Spice, who took home best new artist, and K-pop group Blackpink, who became the first girl band to pick up best group since TLC 24 years ago.
It's the fifth time in a row that a South Korean band has won the prize, with Blackpink taking the place of boyband BTS, who are currently on hiatus.
Full list of winners
- Video of the year: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
- Song of the year: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Best new artist: Ice Spice
- Push performance of the year: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
- Best collaboration: Karol G, Shakira - TQG
- Best pop: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Best hip-hop: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Best R&B: SZA - Shirt
- Best alternative: Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Best rock: Måneskin - The Loneliset
- Best latin: Anitta - Funk Rave
- Best K-Pop: Stray Kids - S-Class
- Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Video for good: Dove Cameron - Breakfast
- Best direction: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero, directed by Taylor Swift
- Best cinematography: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero, cinematography by Rina Yang
- Best visual effects: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero, visual effects by Parliament
- Best choreography: Blackpink - Pink Venom, choreography by Kiel Tutin and Sienna Lalau
- Best art direction: Doja Cat - Attention, art direction by Spencer Graves
- Best editing: Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire, edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- Show of the summer: Taylor Swift
- Group of the year: Blackpink
- Song of the summer: Jung Kook featuring Latto - Seven
- Album of the year: Taylor Swift - Midnights