Impressionist Mike Yarwood dies aged 82
Comedian Mike Yarwood, whose TV impressions made him a household name, has died aged 82.
Mr Yarwood was one of the biggest TV stars of the 1970s with hit BBC shows.
He was famous for his impressions of former prime ministers Harold Wilson and Ted Heath, as well as Prince Charles.
The Royal Variety Charity, which announced his death, said he "leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry."
"His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions and his unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world," the charity added.
Having regularly attracted audiences of more than 20 million, Mr Yarwood found the decline of his career in the 1980s difficult to adjust to.
Mr Yarwood spent his latter years at the Royal Variety Charity's care home, Brinsworth House.
He was born on 14 June 1941 in Bredbury, Cheshire, and was a lifelong supporter of Stockport County Football Club.