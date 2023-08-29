Till Lindemann: Police drop investigation of Rammstein star
- Published
Prosecutors in Germany have dropped an investigation into Till Lindemann, the lead singer of Rammstein, following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The investigation was opened in June, after several women came forward to claim they were drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity.
Lindemann always denied the allegations. His lawyers called them "without exception untrue".
Prosecutors said a lack of evidence led them to drop the investigation.
The women had said they were recruited to engage in sexual activity with the 60-year-old at Rammstein after-show parties.
Last week, the singer's legal team said that they would "immediately pursue legal action in response to all such accusations".
Selby Lynn, a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland, told the BBC earlier this year she believed her drink had been spiked, and claimed she had been propositioned by Lindemann for sex at a backstage party in Vilnius, Lithuania.
She added on social media: "I'd like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me."
Her allegations prompted other women to come forward on social media with sexual misconduct allegations against Lindemann.
Some said they suspected they were pre-selected on social media for Mr Lindemann, and claimed they were invited to parties before and after the show.
In June, the Berlin public prosecution's office said preliminary proceedings had been initiated against Lindemann, adding that "several criminal complaints [had been] filed by third parties".
Following the accusations, the band's Berlin headquarters were vandalised. Windows were broken and graffiti was sprayed reading: "No stage for perpetrators."
A petition demanding Rammstein did not play scheduled tour dates in July gathered more than 75,000 signatures, but the shows went ahead.
The German industrial metal group were formed in 1993 and are known for their theatrical shows and controversial lyrics.
They reached the top three in the UK album chart with their two most recent albums, released in 2019 and 2022.