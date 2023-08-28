Elton John: Singer, 76, spends night in hospital after fall at French villa
Sir Elton John is back home after spending the night in hospital, after he fell over at his villa in Nice.
The singer, 76, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.
A spokesman confirmed to BBC News Sir Elton was admitted "following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France".
"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," he continued.
"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."
Sir Elton has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after completing his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.
A month earlier, he performed a career-spanning headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.