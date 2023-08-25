British Museum thefts: Director Hartwig Fischer quits over stolen treasures
- Published
British Museum director Hartwig Fischer has said he will step down from his role, after treasures were stolen from the London institution.
In a statement, he said it was evident the museum "did not respond as comprehensively as it should have" when it was told about the thefts in 2021.
Mr Fischer also withdrew remarks he made earlier this week about the art dealer who first alerted museum bosses.
He said he expressed "sincere regret" over the "misjudged" comments.
The museum announced last week that it had sacked a member of staff after treasures were reported "missing, stolen or damaged".
Earlier this week, Mr Fischer defended the museum's investigation in 2021, when it had told antiques dealer Ittai Gradel that "all items were accounted for".
In response to Mr Fischer's resignation, Dr Gradel told BBC News: "It's the right thing to do, I think he should have done it sooner but I do accept his apology."
Mr Fischer said he would step down as soon as the museum's board had established an interim leadership arrangement.
Hartwig Fischer's statement in full
"Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them.
"It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged. The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director.
"I also misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr Gradel. I wish to express my sincere regret and withdraw those remarks.
"I have offered my resignation to the chairman of the trustees, and will step down as soon as the board have established an interim leadership arrangement. This will remain in place until a new director is chosen.
"The situation facing the Museum is of the utmost seriousness. I sincerely believe it will come through this moment and emerge stronger, but sadly I have come to the conclusion that my presence is proving a distraction.
"That is the last thing I would want. Over the last seven years I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented and dedicated public servants.
"The British Museum is an amazing institution, and it has been the honour of my life to lead it."
George Osborne, the former chancellor who is now the chairman of the museum's trustees, said Mr Fischer's resignation had been accepted.
He added that Mr Fischer had acted "honourably in confronting the mistakes that have been made".
"No one has ever doubted Hartwig's integrity, his dedication to his job, or his love for the museum," Mr Osborne said.
He added the trustees would ensure the museum had the "necessary leadership to take it through this turbulent period as we learn the lessons of what went wrong".
"I am clear about this: we are going to fix what has gone wrong," he added. "We will learn, restore confidence and deserve to be admired once again."