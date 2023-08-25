Edinburgh TV Awards: Doctor Who regeneration wins TV moment of the year
David Tennant's return to Doctor Who was named TV moment of the year at the Edinburgh TV Awards.
The regeneration scene, which saw Jodie Whittaker depart the role after five years, was watched by 5.5 million people when it went out in October.
It was one of several prizes won by the BBC at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
BBC One was named channel of the year, with Happy Valley winning best drama and reality show The Traitors picking up best entertainment show.
Claudia Winkleman was also the recipient of an outstanding achievement award, in recognition of her contribution to some of TV's most popular shows, currently including Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Best Home Cook, The Traitors and The Piano.
In her speech, the star admitted that hosting The Traitors - in which contestants double-cross each other in the race to win a £100,000 prize - had felt "incredibly risky" when it was first pitched to her, as it required a different presentation style to her bubbly Strictly persona.
However, after watching the original Dutch version of the show, she became "interested in the psychology" and signed on.
"It was the ride of my lifetime and even when we there [on set in Scotland] we thought maybe nobody will watch," she added.
"And I don't think anybody really did watch at the beginning and then it sort of grew and grew."
Elsewhere, the final series of Channel 4's breakout hit Derry Girls was named best comedy; and Kate Winslet won best actress for I Am Ruth.
The Channel 4 drama saw the Titanic actress play a mother whose daughter's addiction to social media causes a mental health crisis.
Channel 4 also scored awards for best documentary (Children of the Taliban) and best popular factual show (Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard).
Best international drama was awarded to Succession, and best on demand Service was won by the newly-launched ITVX.
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds triumphed in the breakthrough presenter category for her BBC Two documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism, which investigated a controversial new drug that claims to help children with dwarfism grow closer to average height.
And Graham Norton won best entertainment presenter for his long-running BBC One chat show, which recently wrapped its 30th series.
"It's sort of gobsmacking that you still remember the show," he told the jury.
"I'm already looking forward to the next season, although with the actors' strike you may see some old friends making a return."
Tennant has billed his return as Doctor Who - a part he previously played between 2005 and 2010 - as a "last shot before [I] get too old to do it again."
He is heading back to the Tardis for three special episodes before passing the baton on to Sex Education and Barbie actor Ncuti Gatwa.
The TV moment of the year award was the only audience-voted prize at the annual Edinburgh TV Awards.
The full list of winners:
- Best TV Actor (Comedy): Jamie Demetriou
- Best TV Actor (Drama): Kate Winslet
- Best TV Presenter (Factual): Ramita Navai
- Best TV Presenter (Entertainment): Graham Norton
- Breakthrough Actor: Lewis Gribben
- Breakthrough Presenter: Ellie Simmonds
- Best Comedy Series: Derry Girls
- Best Documentary: Children of the Taliban
- Best Drama: Happy Valley
- Best Entertainment Series: The Traitors
- Best International Drama: Succession
- Best Popular Factual Series: Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard
- Climate Impact Award: Guy Martin's Great British Power Trip
- Production Company of the Year: Dancing Ledge Productions
- Production Group of the Year: STV Studios
- Small Indie of the Year: Afro-Mic Productions
- Best On Demand Service: ITVX
- Channel of the Year: BBC One
- Ones to Watch Random Acts Live Pitch: TBC
- Outstanding Achievement Award: Claudia Winkleman
- TV Moment of the Year: Doctor Who Regenerates