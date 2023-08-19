Britney Spears on Sam Asghari divorce: 'I couldn't take the pain anymore'
Britney Spears has spoken for the first time since her husband Sam Asghari announced their split, saying she "couldn't take the pain anymore".
Mr Asghari, 29, cited "irreconcilable differences" in a divorce petition filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
He asks that spousal support and payment of legal fees be paid by Ms Spears, the documents state.
Ms Spears, 41, said she was "a little shocked" that her six-year relationship with Mr Asghari had come to an end.
Discussing their breakup in an Instagram post, the singer wrote: "I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business."
"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that," she added.
"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."
Ms Spears said she would be "as strong as I can" and she was "actually doing pretty damn good".
Mr Asghari, an Iranian-American actor, model and fitness trainer, met Ms Spears while she was shooting the video for her song Slumber Party in 2016.
He was a vocal supporter of her efforts to end her father Jamie's conservatorship; a fight she won just months before their marriage.
The couple got engaged in September 2021 and were married in a small ceremony last June.
Rumours of their marital struggles were reported in US tabloids this year. The two had recently been seen without their wedding rings in public.
In his own post on Instagram, Mr Asghari said: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.
"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
He added: "Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."