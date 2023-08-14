Helen Skelton leaves BBC Radio 5 Live show, saying 'the juggle is real'
Helen Skelton has revealed on air that her BBC Radio 5 Live show on Sunday was her last, saying she wants to spend more time with her children.
Skelton took over the station's Sunday mid-morning slot from Laura Whitmore last year.
She said she didn't want to go "but an eight-year-old will be happy about it".
Asked how she felt, she added: "I'm not all right about it but you know, needs must. The juggle is real. An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me."
The former Blue Peter host, 40, has three children, aged eight, six and one.
Closing her show, she told listeners: "That's it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I've loved every minute of our time together on this show...
"Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we'll meet again soon. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."
'Exciting news'
Skelton reached the final of last year's Strictly Come Dancing and is also a co-host on BBC One's Morning Live, Channel 5's On the Farm and rugby league coverage on Channel 4.
She has also co-presented the BBC's Countryfile, while a new Channel 5 series with Dan Walker, Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure, starts on Tuesday.
Last week, Skelton reportedly removed Instagram posts of herself wearing fashion and jewellery items after being warned about BBC rules prohibiting the promotion of brands by presenters.
Following the announcement of her exit, a BBC spokesperson said: "Helen is an excellent broadcaster who has done a fantastic job hosting Sunday mornings.
"We respect her decision and look forward to working together with her in the future across 5 Live programming.
"As for what's next for the Sunday mornings, we will update our listeners with some exciting news in due course."
