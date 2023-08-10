Steve Wright and Paul Gambaccini get new Radio 2 shows
Steve Wright is to present a second show every weekend on BBC Radio 2 - a year after being dropped from his weekday afternoon slot after 23 years.
He will take over Saturday lunchtime show Pick of the Pops from fellow veteran Paul Gambaccini, who is moving to a new show on Sunday evenings.
Wright has continued to present his long-running Sunday Love Songs show over the past year.
He said Pick of the Pops - which runs down past charts - was "legendary".
Gambaccini's new show will include long-forgotten tracks from the last 80 years, plus his favourite lesser-known records from the 50s onwards.
He called the songs "neglected gems".
Wright signed off from his afternoon show on Radio 2 in September last year, with Scott Mills taking over.
Speaking about Pick of the Pops, he said: "Gambo brilliantly made it his own over the last seven-and-a-half years, and now it's my chance to give it a go!
"It's a great privilege to present such an iconic show on Radio 2, and Pick of the Pops fans don't worry - it's going be the same and different at the same time."
Gambaccini said he was beginning "chapter three" of his 25-year career with Radio 2.
"I am delighted that on the new show I will have the opportunity to present neglected gems from the past century. The show will be live, because live is best. It is a happy presenter who gets to share great music of his choice with loyal long-term listeners."
The station is also going to celebrate his "50 continuous years as a national broadcaster" in October.
Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said Wright will continue to broadcast specials across the station, including "our long-awaited Kylie Minogue listener vote". She also thanked Gambaccini for "presenting Pick of the Pops so brilliantly since 2016".
The station also has upcoming specials on 100 years of Hollywood, a Prom called Stevie Wonder's Innervisions and Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton.
It also has plans for Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration, in the autumn and Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas, for the festive season.