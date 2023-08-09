Jamie Reid: Punk artist behind Sex Pistols record covers dies at 76
- Published
Jamie Reid, the artist behind the Sex Pistols' famous record covers and logo, has died at the age of 76.
He created the artwork for several of the seminal punk band's hits in the 1970s, including God Save The Queen.
Reid's distinctive style was emblematic of the punk movement, and his designs became heavily associated with the Sex Pistols' sound and style.
His gallerist confirmed to BBC News that Reid died on Tuesday, adding that he leaves behind an "enormous legacy".
"We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid 16 January 1947 - 8 August 2023," said a statement from the John Marchant Gallery.
"Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy."
Reid's cause of death has not been announced.
Paying tribute, author Jon Savage, who previously worked with Reid, posted: "His ability to render complex ideas in eye catching visuals was their perfect accompaniment."
Reid's work often resembled a ransom note - with individual letters appearing as if they had been cut out separately from newspaper headlines.
His Décollage-style work featured on the cover of the Sex Pistols album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols as well as the band's single Anarchy in the UK.
Born in London in 1947, Reid studied at Wimbledon Art School and later Croydon Art School, where he met the Sex Pistols' future manager Malcolm McLaren.
His artwork for the controversial God Save The Queen featured a Cecil Beaton photo portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which had been defaced by Reid, on a union flag backdrop.
Reid's pieces are held in major institutions such as Tate Britain, New York's Museum of Modern Art and Houston's Museum of Fine Art.
In addition to his work in the punk movement, he also produced a range of colourful abstract works.