Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Published
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years for the shooting of fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.
Lanez shot Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument between the pair after a party in 2020.
He was found guilty on three gun-related charges in December and has been held in jail since.
The shooting left Megan Thee Stallion needing surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.
It occurred during the journey home from a pool party hosted by reality star Kylie Jenner.
Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose a 13-year prison sentence. They said he deserved a lengthy sentence for shooting a "vulnerable victim" on a quiet residential street, and for waging "a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatise her" after the attack.
Lanez's lawyers argued he should just get probation and a drug treatment programme.