Hartwig Fischer to leave British Museum director role
Hartwig Fischer is to step down as the British Museum's director in 2024.
The German art historian held the role for eight years, during which time he helped to develop a plan to renovate the museum.
The London-based site is one of the UK's largest tourist attractions, with more than six million visitors each year.
Fischer was also involved in creating a new research and storage facility, which will open next year.
The British Museum Archaeological Research Collection has been described as a multi-generational project.
It is also taking steps to become greener, with more sustainable energy sources being invested in in coming years - something Fischer has also been involved with.
Fischer, who was formerly the director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, said in a statement: "I have had the privilege of leading a team of outstanding professionals and collaborating with inspiring partners, communities and institutions from across the UK and the world.
"I am very proud of what we have achieved. It is now time to pass on leadership to continue creating a truly global museum whilst remaining at the heart of Britain's cultural life."
The British Museum said an international search for the next director will begin in the autumn.