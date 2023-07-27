Sinéad O'Connor: Tributes flow for Irish singer dead at 56

"Her album, the Lion and the Cobra, was played on repeat as we drove around Belfast... And it became this visceral soundtrack to my early childhood. And then, in the early '90s, my friends and I felt like we really discovered her for a second time, and could really see how she looked, heard what she had to say. And she became this huge icon of ours and someone we were so proud of, and that she was from Ireland, Ireland. So she had a huge impact on me as a young Irish teenager."