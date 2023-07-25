Julian Sands: Room with a View actor's final cause of death is undetermined
British actor Julian Sands' final cause of death has been deemed undetermined.
The Room With a View star's body was recovered in June, months after he had gone missing while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains of California.
The cause of death was undetermined due to the condition of Sands' body, and no other factors were discovered during the coroner's investigation.
Police in San Bernardino County said the determination was "common when dealing with cases of this type".
Last month, human remains found in the Mount Baldy area were confirmed to be those of the actor, who went missing on a hike in January aged 65.
His brother Nick Sands, who lives in Gargrave, North Yorkshire, said the tributes paid to him have been "overwhelming", adding that he would "grieve and celebrate" his brother's loss and life in "equal measure".
Sands was best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film A Room With A View and TV dramas 24 and Smallville.
His other credits included 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, in which he appeared opposite Daniel Craig.
He disappeared on 13 January during bad weather. Air and ground searches were hampered as California was battered by deadly storms, as well as icy conditions and a threat of avalanches.