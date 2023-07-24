S Club to release tribute single to bandmate Paul Cattermole, their first in 20 years
- Published
S Club are to release their first single for 20 years, in tribute to late band member Paul Cattermole, who died of natural causes aged 46 in April.
His bandmates, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett and Rachel Stevens, will be seen remembering him in the song's video.
It has been written by the same team behind the majority of their number one songs, according to The Sun.
The band said in May they would still do their planned tour later this year.
But confirmed it would be without their remaining member Hannah Spearritt, who told the newspaper in April how upset she had been after learning of Cattermole's death.
Someone close to the band told The Sun the band's new single "sounds like a classic which will slot right in with their old tunes".
"It is about looking back at what an amazing man Paul was and the video was extremely emotional for them all," they said.
"It celebrates his life and the amazing career S Club have had."
In February, the band announced they were reuniting for a UK and Ireland tour, to mark their 25th anniversary.
S Club 7 were one of the UK's biggest pop bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Their biggest hits were Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party, with the band earning 11 UK top 10 singles and four number ones.
They sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and won two Brit Awards.
Cattermole left the group in 2002, swapping pop music for his earlier love of heavy metal.
He re-joined the group Skua, which he had been previously been involved with as a teenager.