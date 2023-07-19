Mel C and Wolf Alice make Lionesses World Cup song
Spice Girl Melanie C, pop star Self Esteem and Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell have teamed up to record a song for England's Women's World Cup team.
Titled Call Me A Lioness, the track references England players Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, who scored the winning goals at the 2022 Euro final.
Both players are back on the squad for the World Cup, which kicks off in Australia this week.
Mel C said she was "cheering on our women's team to bring it home again".
She's joined on the song by Marika Hackman, Rachel Chinouriri, Shura, Jasmine Jethwa, Rose Gray, Highlyy, and Al Greenwood of the aptly-named band Sports Team.
The track was co-written by rising star Olivia Dean, who said she wanted to capture a feeling of "togetherness".
"We wanted to make a song that gives girls a soundtrack to their pride of the Lionesses and of being a woman, and to unite everyone in that pride," she said in a statement.
"Whenever I hear Call Me A Lioness I think about being in a beer garden singing it at the top of my lungs with my friends."
The song is being released as an "unofficial" anthem, as the Football Association stopped commissioning music for England's international campaigns following the 2014 Brazil World Cup.
Proceeds from sales and streams will benefit charities that support grassroots girls and women's football, including Football Beyond Borders, Manchester Laces, Street Soccer London and Girls United.
Call Me A Lioness was the brainchild of songwriter Glen Roberts, who realised that England's victory last summer was being soundtracked by the same old songs: from Sweet Caroline to Three Lions.
He called up Dean and asked her to help him write an anthem specifically for the women's team.
The duo took inspiration from Gabby Logan's BBC commentary at Euro 2022, when she said: "The Lionesses have brought football home. Now it's down to the rest of us to make sure it stays here. You think it's all over? It's only just begun."
With the song complete, they formed an 11-person squad of their own to record the vocals.
"It was pretty surreal to be surrounded by so many incredible musicians singing a song about women's football," said Hackman. "I definitely wouldn't have pictured that for myself when I was a kid!"
"I love the song so much. The Lionesses are the future and I am so proud and excited to get behind them this summer," added Self Esteem, the stage name of singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor.
"Recording it was very fun. Can't believe I'm on a song with Melanie C. Baby Becky is quaking."
The record is released on Thursday 19 July, under the name Hope FC - a reference to Hope Powell, the former manager, player and coach of the national team, who made her international debut at the age of 16 and went on to score 35 goals for the England team.
It marks Mel C's third appearance on an England song, after 1998's (How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World and a 2014 cover of Take That's Greatest Day.