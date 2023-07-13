Stars leave Oppenheimer premiere as Hollywood actors' strike called
- Published
The Los Angeles-based Screen Actors Guild has officially gone on strike, marking the start of the largest shutdown Hollywood has seen 40 years.
The union hopes to force streaming giants to agree to demands over issues including a fairer split of profits and better working conditions.
The strike means that 160,000 performers will join the picket line, joining a separate strike by writers.
The announcement comes a day after the breakdown of last-minute talks.
The actors are demanding better pay and working conditions from streaming services, as well as a pledge that artificial intelligence and computer-generated faces and voices will not be used to replace actors.
Stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt left the Oppenheimer premiere as the strike began, according to director Christopher Nolan.
At a Thursday news conference in California, the union's executive director and chief negotiator said the strike is "an instrument of last resort".
"They've left us with no alternative," he added.
On Wednesday, the union - officially known as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA - was unable to come to an agreement with major studios.
The breakdown of talks prompted the union's negotiating committee to vote unanimously to recommend that strike action begin.
The group representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, said that "a strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life".
"The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry," its statement added.
A separate strike by the Writers Guild of America demanding better pay and working conditions has been ongoing since 2 May. Some writers have turned to writing projects on the gig economy that are not covered by the contract between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
The "double strike" by both unions is the first since 1960, when the SAG was headed by actor and former US President Ronald Reagan. The last strike by actors took place in 1980.
A third union, the Directors Guild of America, successfully negotiated a contract in June and will not participate.
