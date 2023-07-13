Tim Westwood interviewed under police caution again
- Published
Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been questioned for a third time under police caution over alleged sex offences, BBC News understands.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating five accusations of non-recent sexual offences, alleged to have taken place in London between 1982 and 2016.
Detectives say they interviewed a 65-year-old man under caution on 15 March, 4 April, and 11 July this year.
There has been no arrest.
This comes after BBC News and Guardian investigations uncovered multiple allegations from 18 women of serious sexual misconduct and abuse by Tim Westwood. He denied those allegations.
In April 2022, a number of women accused Mr Westwood, who also worked as a DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra, of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.
They also accused him of abusing his position in the music industry. Some of the women told BBC News they encountered Mr Westwood when they were under 18. One said that she was only 14 when Mr Westwood first had sex with her.
The DJ stepped down from his Capital Xtra radio show in April last year.
An external report, by KC Gemma White, looking at what the BBC did and did not know about Mr Westwood's conduct during his near 20-year employment with the corporation, is due to be published this year.
BBC News has tried to contact Mr Westwood for comment.