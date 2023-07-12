Emmy nominations 2023: The Last of Us and Succession up for top TV awards
- Published
Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us are among the TV series nominated for this year's Emmy Awards.
Sarah Snook, Bella Ramsey, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Coolidge are among the nominees for acting prizes.
Ted Lasso, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Wednesday are nominated in the comedy categories.
But there is significant doubt over whether the ceremony will go ahead as planned in September due to ongoing strike action in Hollywood.
British nominees in the acting categories include Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton, Brian Cox, Matthew MacFadyen, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.
This is a breaking news story, further updates to follow.