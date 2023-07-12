Wonka: Hugh Grant revealed as Oompa Loompa in new movie trailer
Hugh Grant has been pictured for the first time as a CGI Oompa Loompa in the first official trailer for Wonka.
The movie tells the backstory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, played by US star Timothée Chalamet.
It is set before the opening of his famous chocolate factory.
At the end of the trailer, Wonka meets Grant's green-haired and orange-faced character, who is trapped in a glass jar, noting: "So you're the funny little man who's been following me?"
It is a departure for Grant, 62, who is best known for playing quintessentially English gentlemen in films like Notting Hill, Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary.
Portraying one of the workers at Wonka's factory, he is seen responding: "I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectful size for an Oompa-Loompa."
After Chalamet's Wonka appears to be unaware of the people from Loompaland, Grant's character opts to "refresh his memory" by playing him a tune and starting to dance.
Chalamet, 27, who rose to fame in 2017's Call Me By Your Name and went on to star in Dune, is shown in the clip complete with red coat and top hat at the start of Wonka's journey to becoming the famous confectioner. He's described as "something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker".
We are informed that the protagonist, who has "spent the past seven years traveling the world perfecting my craft", will come up against a feared "chocolate cartel". He also teams up with a young girl, played by Calah Lane, on his way to inventing a chocolate that makes those who eat it fly.
The film, based on Roald Dahl's much-loved children's book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, has been directed by Paddington film-maker Paul King.
It also stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins and Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, as well as former Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas.
In taking on the central role, Chalamet follows in the footsteps Gene Wilder, who starred in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory; and Johnny Depp, who appeared in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation.
According to the on-screen captions, the forthcoming film will tell "the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today".
Speaking in May, Chalamet said: "To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy.
"That's why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."
Wonka is out in UK cinemas in December.