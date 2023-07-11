BBC pay 2022-2023: The full list of star salaries
- Published
The BBC has published the salaries of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.
Gary Lineker, who presents Match of the Day and the BBC's World Cup coverage, remains top of the list, earning £1.35m.
Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball is in second place, having earned £980k last year.
Some famous BBC faces like Graham Norton and Claudia Winkleman don't make the list as their shows are produced by companies like BBC studios, which are ran externally to the BBC.
The threshold for publishing earnings has also been adjusted in line with inflation this year from £150,000 to £178,000.
With those caveats in mind, here are the presenters who earned above £178,000 last year, according to the BBC's accounts.
The ▼, ▲ and ➤ icons show whether their salary has moved up, down or remained the same. A ★ icon represents a presenter making a new appearance or re-entry onto the list.
➤ Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999
Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup, World Cup 2022, Sports Personality of the Year
2021/2022: £1,350,000-£1,354,999
2020/2021: £1,360,000-£1,364,999
➤ Zoe Ball - £980,000-£984,999
Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Radio 2 Terry Wogan Tribute
2021/2022: £980,000-£984,999
2020/2021: £1,130,000-£1,134,999
▼ Alan Shearer - £445,000-£449,999
Match of the Day: Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup 2022
2021/2022: £450,000-£454,999
2020/2021: £390,000-£394,999
▲ Huw Edwards - £435,000-£439,999
News at Six and News at Ten, News Channel and news specials
2021/2022: £410,000-£414,999
2020/2021: £425,000-£429,999
▼ Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£404,999
The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live
2021/2022: £415,000-£419,999
2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999
▼ Fiona Bruce - £395,000-£399,999
Question Time and presenting on BBC One
2021/2022: £410,000-£414,999
2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999
▲ Greg James - £395,000- £399,999
Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Rewinder, Radio 1 Big Weekend
2021/2022: £390,000-£394,999
2020/2021: £310,000-£314,999
▲ Ken Bruce - £390,000 - £394,399
Radio 2's mid morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, PopMaster Special
2021/2022: £385,000-£389,999
2020/2021: £365,000-£369,999
▲ Lauren Laverne - £390,000 - £394,999
BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs
2021/2022: £380,000-£384,999
2020/2021: £395,000-£399,999
▲ Sophie Raworth - £365,000 - £369,999
BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten, Sunday morning politics show, TV documentaries
2021/2022: £305,000-£309,999
2020/2021: £280,000-£284,999
▼ Steve Wright - £360,000-£364,999
Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs
2021/2022: £450,000-£454,999
2020/2021: £465,000-£469,999
▼ Naga Munchetty - £335,000 - £339,999
BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme
2021/2022: £365,000-£369,999
2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999
▲ George Alagiah - £335,000 - £339,999
News at Six and News at Ten
2021/2022: £325,000-£329,999
2020/2021: £325,000-£329,999
▲ Amol Rajan - £335,000 - £339,999
Amol Rajan Interviews, Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's ReThink, TV documentaries, Media editor (to December 2022)
2021/2022: £325,000-£329,999
2020:2021: £240,000-£249,999
▲ Mark Chapman - £325,000 - £329,999
Radio 5 Live Sport, Match of the Day 2, World Cup 2022, Rugby League World Cup 2022
2021/2022: £250,000-£254,999
2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999
▲ Mishal Husain - £315,000 - £319,999
Radio 4's Today programme, BBC One presenting, Today debates for Radio 4
2021/2022: £275,000-£279,999
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999
▲ Laura Kuenssberg - £305,000 - £309,999
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Newscast podcast, Political Editor (to May 2022)
2021/2022: £260,000-£264,999
2020/2021: £260,000-£264,999
▼ Scott Mills - £300,000 - £304,999
Radio 2 show, Radio 1 show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show, Big Weekend and Jubilee Weekend
2021/2022: £400,000-£404,999
2020/2021: £375,000-£379,999
➤ Nicky Campbell - £295,000 - £299,999
Radio 5 Live Nicky Campbell Show, Your Call, 5Live Breakfast Show
2021/2022: £295,000-£299,999
2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999
▲ Victoria Derbyshire -£295,000 - £299,999
BBC News Channel, BBC One, Any Questions, Ukrainecast
2021/2022: £240,000-£244,999
2020/2021: £170,000-£174,999
▲ Sara Cox - £285,000 - £289,999
Radio 2 Drivetime show
2021/2022: £275,000-£279,999
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,000
▲ Clive Myrie - £285,000 - £289,999
BBC News Channel, BBC One and television documentaries
2021/2022: £255,000-£259,999
2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999
▼ Jeremy Vine - £285,000 - £289,999
Daily show on Radio 2
2021/2022: £290,000-£294,999
2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999
▲ Evan Davis - £280,000 - £284,999
Radio 4's PM and Radio 4's The Bottom Line
2021/2022: £270,000-£274,999
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999
▲ Justin Webb - £280,000 - £284,999
Radio 4's Today programme, Americast podcast
2021/2022: £255,000-£259,999
2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999
▲ Kirsty Wark - £280,000 - £284,999
BBC Two's Newsnight, cover for Radio 4's Start the Week and news specials
2021/2022: £245,000-£249,999
2020/2021: £210,000-£214,999
▲ Nick Robinson - £275,000 - £279,999
Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's Political Thinking podcast
2021/2022: £270,000-£274,999
2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999
★ Ros Atkins - £260,000 - £264,999
Analysis Editor, Outside Source
▲ Martha Kearney - £260,000 - £264,999
Radio 4's Today programme
2021/2022: £255,000-£259,999
2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999
▼ Jason Mohammad - £255,000 - £259,999
Daily BBC Wales programme, Match Of The Day Wales, Final Score, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday
2021/2022: £285,000-£289,999
2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999
➤ Sarah Montague - £245,000 - £249,999
Radio 4's World at One
2021/2022: £245,000-£249,999
2020/2021: £245,000-£249,999
▲ Trevor Nelson - £240,000 - £244,999
Radio 2's Rhythm Nation, weekend shows on 1Xtra
2021/2022: £210,000-£214,999
2020/2021: £230,000-£234,999
▲ Gabby Logan - £240,000 - £244,999
Sports coverage including World Cup 2022, UEFA Women's Euros 2022 and Sports Personality of the Year
2021/2022: £200,000-£204,999
2020/2021: £165,000-£169,999
★ Tina Daheley - £240,000 - £244,999
Radio 2 Breakfast Show, BBC One News Bulletins, BBC Breakfast
▼ Jo Whiley - £230,000 - £234,999
Radio 2 evening show, Radio 2 All Stars
2021/2022: £265,000-£269,999
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999
▼ Faisal Islam - £230,000 - £234,999
Economics editor
2021/2022: £240,000-£244,999
2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999
➤ Jeremy Bowen - £230,000 - £234,999
Middle East editor
2021/2022: £230,000-£234,999
2020/2021: £220,000-£224,999
▲ Katya Adler - £225,000 - £229,999
Europe Editor
2021/2022: £215,000-£219,999
2020/2021: £220,000-£224,999
★ Chris Mason - £225,000 - £229,999
Political editor, Any Questions for Radio 4
★ Sarah Smith - £220,000 - £224,999
North America Editor
➤ Mary Berry - £215,000 - £219,999
A range of TV programmes and series
2021/2022: £215,000-£219,999
2020/2021: £215,000-£219,999
▲ Fergal Keane - £215,000 - £219,999
Special Correspondent
2021/2022: £210,000-£214,999
2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999
▲ Reeta Chakrabarti - £215,000 - £219,999
BBC News Channel, BBC One
2021/2022: £200,000-£204,999
2020/2021: £175,000-£179,999
▲ Simon Jack - £210,000 - £214,999
Business Editor, Radio 4 Today cover
2021/2022: £205,000-£209,999
2020/2021: £190,000-£194,999
★ John McEnroe - £205,000 - £209,999
Wimbledon coverage
★ Lyse Doucet - £205,000 - £209,999
Chief International Correspondent
➤ Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999
A range of programmes, podcasts and series
2021/2022: £200,000-£204,999
2020/2021; £200,000 - £204,999
The rest of the list:
£195,000 - £195,999
Rachel Burden - 5Live Breakfast Show
Mark Easton - Home Editor
Jonny Dymond - Royal Correspondent
£190,000 - £194,999
Jermaine Jenas - Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup
Stephen Sackur - Hard Talk interviews
Charlie Stayt - BBC Breakfast
£185,000 - £189,999
Emma Barnett - Radio 4's Woman's Hour, BBC Two's Newsnight
Colin Murray - 5Live Colin Murray Show, 5Live Fighting Talk
Alex Scott - Football Focus, Women's Super League, World Cup 2022
Jonathan Agnew - Cricket correspondent
Sue Barker - Wimbledon and Queens
Jon Kay - News correspondent BBC Breakfast
£178,000 - £184,999
Michael Vaughan - TV and Radio cricket coverage, Tuffers and Vaughan podcast
Clare Balding - Sports coverage, including Wimbledon and Sports Personality of the Year
Sally Nugent - BBC Breakfast
Yalda Hakim - BBC World News and television documentaries
Rick Edwards - 5Live Breakfast Show
Matthew Amroliwala - BBC World News presentation and BBC News Channel
Orla Guerin - International Correspondent
John Simpson - World Affairs editor
Craig Charles - 6Music weekday afternoon show, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul show