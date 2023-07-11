BBC pay 2022-2023: The full list of star salaries

Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker is the top earner for the sixth year running

The BBC has published the salaries of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.

Gary Lineker, who presents Match of the Day and the BBC's World Cup coverage, remains top of the list, earning £1.35m.

Radio 2 breakfast host Zoe Ball is in second place, having earned £980k last year.

Some famous BBC faces like Graham Norton and Claudia Winkleman don't make the list as their shows are produced by companies like BBC studios, which are ran externally to the BBC.

The threshold for publishing earnings has also been adjusted in line with inflation this year from £150,000 to £178,000.

With those caveats in mind, here are the presenters who earned above £178,000 last year, according to the BBC's accounts.

The ▼, ▲ andicons show whether their salary has moved up, down or remained the same. A icon represents a presenter making a new appearance or re-entry onto the list.

➤ Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999

Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup, World Cup 2022, Sports Personality of the Year

2021/2022: £1,350,000-£1,354,999

2020/2021: £1,360,000-£1,364,999

➤ Zoe Ball - £980,000-£984,999

Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Radio 2 Terry Wogan Tribute

2021/2022: £980,000-£984,999

2020/2021: £1,130,000-£1,134,999

▼ Alan Shearer - £445,000-£449,999

Match of the Day: Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup 2022

2021/2022: £450,000-£454,999

2020/2021: £390,000-£394,999

▲ Huw Edwards - £435,000-£439,999

News at Six and News at Ten, News Channel and news specials

2021/2022: £410,000-£414,999

2020/2021: £425,000-£429,999

▼ Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£404,999

The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live

2021/2022: £415,000-£419,999

2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999

▼ Fiona Bruce - £395,000-£399,999

Question Time and presenting on BBC One

2021/2022: £410,000-£414,999

2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999

▲ Greg James - £395,000- £399,999

Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Rewinder, Radio 1 Big Weekend

2021/2022: £390,000-£394,999

2020/2021: £310,000-£314,999

▲ Ken Bruce - £390,000 - £394,399

Radio 2's mid morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, PopMaster Special

2021/2022: £385,000-£389,999

2020/2021: £365,000-£369,999

▲ Lauren Laverne - £390,000 - £394,999

BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs

2021/2022: £380,000-£384,999

2020/2021: £395,000-£399,999

▲ Sophie Raworth - £365,000 - £369,999

BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten, Sunday morning politics show, TV documentaries

2021/2022: £305,000-£309,999

2020/2021: £280,000-£284,999

▼ Steve Wright - £360,000-£364,999

Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs

2021/2022: £450,000-£454,999

2020/2021: £465,000-£469,999

▼ Naga Munchetty - £335,000 - £339,999

BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme

2021/2022: £365,000-£369,999

2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999

▲ George Alagiah - £335,000 - £339,999

News at Six and News at Ten

2021/2022: £325,000-£329,999

2020/2021: £325,000-£329,999

▲ Amol Rajan - £335,000 - £339,999

Media editor, Amol Rajan Interviews, Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's ReThink, TV documentaries

2021/2022: £325,000-£329,999

2020:2021: £240,000-£249,999

▲ Mark Chapman -£325,000 - £329,999

Radio 5 Live Sport, Premier League Highlights show, European Football Championship, Rugby League

2021/2022: £250,000-£254,999

2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999

▲ Mishal Husain - £315,000 - £319,999

Radio 4's Today programme, BBC One presenting

2021/2022: £275,000-£279,999

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999

▲ Laura Kuenssberg - £305,000 - £309,999

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

2021/2022: £260,000-£264,999

2020/2021: £260,000-£264,999

▼ Scott Mills - £300,000 - £304,999

Radio 2 show, Radio 1 show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show, Big Weekend and Jubilee Weekend

2021/2022: £400,000-£404,999

2020/2021: £375,000-£379,999

➤ Nicky Campbell - £295,000 - £299,999

Radio 5 Live Nicky Campbell Show, Your Call

2021/2022: £295,000-£299,999

2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999

▲ Victoria Derbyshire -£295,000 - £299,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One, Any Questions, Ukrainecast

2021/2022: £240,000-£244,999

2020/2021: £170,000-£174,999

▲ Sara Cox - £285,000 - £289,999

Radio 2 Drivetime show

2021/2022: £275,000-£279,999

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,000

▲ Clive Myrie - £285,000 - £289,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One and Panorama

2021/2022: £255,000-£259,999

2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999

▼ Jeremy Vine - £285,000 - £289,999

Daily show on Radio 2

2021/2022: £290,000-£294,999

2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999

▲ Evan Davis - £280,000 - £284,999

Radio 4's PM and Radio 4's The Bottom Line

2021/2022: £270,000-£274,999

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999

▲ Justin Webb - £280,000 - £284,999

Radio 4's Today programme

2021/2022: £255,000-£259,999

2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999

▲ Kirsty Wark - £280,000 - £284,999

BBC Two's Newsnight, cover for Radio 4's Start the Week and election programming

2021/2022: £245,000-£249,999

2020/2021: £210,000-£214,999

★ Ros Atkins - £260,000 - £264,999

Analysis Editor, Outside Source

▲ Nick Robinson - £275,000 - £279,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's Political Thinking, Radio 4 documentaries

2021/2022: £270,000-£274,999

2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999

▲ Martha Kearney - £260,000 - £264,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4 documentaries

2021/2022: £255,000-£259,999

2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999

▼ Jason Mohammad -£255,000 - £259,999

Daily BBC Wales programme, Match Of The Day Wales, Masters Snooker, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday

2021/2022: £285,000-£289,999

2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999

➤ Sarah Montague - £245,000 - £249,999

Radio 4's World at One

2021/2022: £245,000-£249,999

2020/2021: £245,000-£249,999

▲ Trevor Nelson - £240,000 - £244,999

Radio 2's Rhythm Nation, weekend shows on 1Xtra

2021/2022: £210,000-£214,999

2020/2021: £230,000-£234,999

▲ Gaby Logan - £240,000 - £244,999

Sports coverage including Six Nations, Olympics and Sports Personality of the Year

2021/2022: £200,000-£204,999

2020/2021: £165,000-£169,999

★ Tina Daheley - £240,000 - £244,999

Radio 2 Breakfast Show, BBC One News Bulletins, BBC Breakfast

▼ Jo Whiley - £230,000 - £234,999

Radio 2 evening show

2021/2022: £265,000-£269,999

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999

▼ Faisal Islam - £230,000 - £234,999

Economics editor

2021/2022: £240,000-£244,999

2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999

➤ Jeremy Bowen - £230,000 - £234,999

Middle East editor

2021/2022: £230,000-£234,999

2020/2021: £220,000-£224,999

▲ Katya Adler - £225,000 - £229,999

Europe Editor

2021/2022: £215,000-£219,999

2020/2021: £220,000-£224,999

★ Chris Mason - £225,000 - £229,999

Political editor, Any Questions for Radio 4

★ Sarah Smith - £220,000 - £224,999

North America Editor

➤ Mary Berry - £215,000 - £219,999

A range of TV programmes and series

2021/2022: £215,000-£219,999

2020/2021: £215,000-£219,999

▲ Fergal Keane - £215,000 - £219,999

Special Correspondent

2021/2022: £210,000-£214,999

2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999

▲ Reeta Chakrabarti - £215,000 - £219,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One

2021/2022: £200,000-£204,999

2020/2021: £175,000-£179,999

▲ Simon Jack - £210,000 - £214,999

Business Editor, Radio 4 Today cover

2021/2022: £205,000-£209,999

2020/2021: £190,000-£194,999

★ John McEnroe - £205,000 - £209,999

Wimbledon coverage

★ Lyse Doucet - £205,000 - £209,999

Chief International Correspondent

➤ Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999

A range of programmes, podcasts and series

2021/2022: £200,000-£204,999

2020/2021; £200,000 - £204,999

The rest of the list:

£195,000 - £195,999

Rachel Burden - 5Live Breakfast

Mark Easton - Home Editor

Jonny Dymond - Royal Correspondent

£190,000 - £194,999

Jermaine Jenas - Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup

Stephen Sackur - Hard Talk interviews

Charlie Stayt - BBC Breakfast

£185,000 - £189,999

Emma Barnett - Radio 4's Woman's Hour, BBC Two's Newsnight

Colin Murray - 5Live Colin Murray Show, 5Live Fighting Talk

Alex Scott - Football Focus, Women's Super League, World Cup 2022

Jonathan Agnew - Cricket correspondent

Sue Barker - Wimbledon and Queens

Jon Kay - News correspondent BBC Breakfast

£178,000 - £184,999

Michael Vaughan - TV and Radio cricket coverage, Tuffers and Vaughan podcast

Clare Balding - Sports coverage, including Wimbledon and Sports Personality of the Year

Sally Nugent - BBC Breakfast

Yalda Hakim - BBC World News and television documentaries

Rick Edwards - 5Live Breakfast

Matthew Amroliwala - BBC World News presentation and BBC News Channel

Orla Guerin - International Correspondent

John Simpson - World Affairs editor

Craig Charles - 6Music weekday afternoon show, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul show

