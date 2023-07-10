Lana Del Rey says sorry for truncated Glastonbury show

Del Rey has released three albums since then, with this year's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd? marking a detour into more confessional territory - she frets about having children, the imminence of death and her family's history of cancer. Filled with gospel harmonies and softly building pianos, it challenges Norman... Rockwell! as her best album yet - and the title track was one of the biggest highlights of her Hyde Park set.