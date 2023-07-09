Urgent talks over BBC presenter allegations
- Published
Culture secretary Lucy Frazer will hold urgent talks with the BBC's director general on Sunday, after a presenter was accused of paying a teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit photos.
In a statement, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport called the allegations "deeply concerning".
The claims, first reported by the Sun, include that the young person's family complained to the BBC back in May.
The BBC must investigate urgently and sensitively, the DCMS said.
"As a public service broadcaster in receipt of public funding, senior officials have stressed to the BBC that the allegations must be investigated urgently and sensitively, with [DCMS] kept informed," the statement read.
Ms Fraser will speak to Tim Davie, head of the BBC, later on Sunday, it added.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.