Empathy was George’s great strength, he radiated it

George wasn't just a good reporter; he was a good man. He was completely without malice. He carried his profound decency very lightly without a hint of sanctimony. He seemed unaware of his own instinct for kindness. When we worked in dangerous and morally troubling places, I looked to him for guidance. I loved his unflappability, his calm authority, his extraordinary wisdom. I thought of him as something like an older brother - someone I quietly looked up to, whose success I could admire and celebrate without envy. I'm not ashamed to say that I felt looked after by him. I thought when I was with George nothing bad could happen to me.