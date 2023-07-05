Taylor Swift's Eras tour: Tips for getting tickets Published 12 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

Are you ready for it?

Tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 UK tour will go on sale this month, and fans who pre-registered with Ticketmaster are expected to discover on Wednesday whether they will get an access code.

But the scramble to get into the shows is going to be intense.

When the US leg of the Eras tour went on sale last year, demand was so high that Ticketmaster's systems buckled.

In Australia, four million fans fought for 450,000 tickets. The mismatch between supply and demand is likely to be the same in the UK.

With that in mind, here are some tips to make sure you avoid a Cruel Summer and achieve your Wildest Dreams.

When is Taylor Swift playing?

Friday 7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday 8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday 14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Saturday 15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Tuesday 18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Friday 21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

Thursday 15 August - London, Wembley Stadium

Friday 16 August - London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 17 August - London, Wembley Stadium

She is also playing in Dublin on 28 and 29 June, leaving the door open for a heavily-rumoured Glastonbury Festival appearance on Sunday, 30 June.

When do tickets go on sale?

The times have been staggered to make sure Ticketmaster's systems don't get overwhelmed again.

London is up first, with tickets on sale from 14:00 BST on Tuesday, 18 July.

Edinburgh goes live the following day, 19 July at 14:00; while Liverpool and Cardiff tickets go on sale on Thursday, 20 July at 14:00.

Image source, EPA

Is there any pre-sale?

If you pre-ordered Taylor's latest album Midnights from her official store, you should have received a pre-sale code in the email you received during check-out. Bear in mind that it may have landed in your spam folder.

People who have a code can access a pre-sale at 10:00 BST on Monday, 10 July for London; 11 July for Edinburgh and 12 July for Cardiff and Liverpool.

However, a pre-sale code does not guarantee you a ticket, and the number of passes available is likely to be relatively small.

What if I didn't pre-register for tickets?

Unfortunately, you're out of luck. Only fans who registered with Ticketmaster within three days after the dates were announced on 20 June can access the general sale.

Even then, they're not guaranteed tickets. Some will receive an on-sale code the afternoon before tickets go on sale. Others will be placed on a waiting list.

If you don't get a code immediately, don't panic. Taylor has already added an extra date in London, and there could be more to come.

How do I improve my chances of getting a ticket?

If you do get an access code, here are a few key pieces of advice:

Make sure your Ticketmaster account is up-to-date before the sale. Most importantly, add your credit card details in advance - more than one, if possible - to speed up the checkout. Check that you know your login details. You don't want to lose your tickets at the checkout because you're dealing with password reset emails. Log in early - at least five to 10 minutes before the sale starts. If you're late, tens of thousands of people will already be in front of you. Don't use multiple devices or browser tabs. In the US pre-sale, Ticketmaster only allowed one device and one open page per account. Any extras may result in errors, which you definitely don't want. Decide in advance what seats you want, and how much you're prepared to spend. Prices haven't been confirmed but based on Taylor's US and Australia dates, tickets are likely to start at around £49 for nosebleed seats, £95 for floor standing, with the top tier VIP packages valued at around £650. Once you're in the queue, do not refresh your browser. That will put you to the back of the queue again. The page will refresh automatically. Don't give up hope. I was number 389,831 in the queue for Beyoncé tickets earlier this year but, after two-and-a-half hours, the page came to life and I got pretty good seats. Finally, keep checking back. Sometimes failed payments and website crashes mean other people lose their tickets after initially reserving them. Sometimes, you can find seats hours after the tour appears to have sold out.

How many tickets can I buy?

Customers are limited to four tickets each.

If you have access codes for more than one city, you will need to go through the process for each separate date.

What if I don't get in?

Don't panic buy tickets from unofficial websites. Scammers prey on fans' desperation, and there have been many cases of people listing fake tickets on dubious websites.

Secondly, keep an eye out for last-minute ticket releases. Often, a few seats become available in the days before a show, once the production has loaded into the venue. Keep checking Ticketmaster as the gigs get closer.

Last of all, trust in the power of Swifties. There are several accounts on Facebook and Twitter where fans trade tickets they can't use at face value, making sure the seats don't go to waste. Again, however, keep an eye out for scammers.

What will the shows be like?

If you do manage to secure a seat, you're in for a treat. Taylor's latest tour is a three-hour extravaganza that looks back over each of her 10 studio albums.

The 44-song concert also incorporates a "one-off" acoustic set every night, with Taylor promising to play a different track at every venue.

So far, the acoustic section has included fan favourites like Mirrorball, Snow On The Beach and Getaway Car alongside more mainstream hits like Welcome To New York and her debut single Tim McGraw.