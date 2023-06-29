Madonna: Famous friends send best wishes to hospitalised star
Friends and famous fans of Madonna have sent messages of support to the star after she was hospitalised on Saturday.
Actors Evan Rachel Wood and Isla Fisher showed their support, as did singer The Weeknd.
Her manager said on Wednesday that she had developed a "serious antibacterial infection" and had been put in intensive care.
The 64-year-old singer was due to embark on a seven-month world tour but has now had to postpone it.
Celebrating 40 years in the industry, the tour was due to include a number of her greatest hits.
Madonna is believed to still be receiving treatment in a New York hospital but is no longer in intensive care.
She received thousands of messages of support underneath a post from manager Guy Oseary.
The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, reposted the statement on his Instagram story with the caption "sending prayers" and also posted a black and white photo of the star.
Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote underneath the announcement: "Take good care of our queen" whilst Wedding Crashers star Isla Fisher added: "Sending her so much love".
Rita Wilson, the actress and singer, also wrote: "Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery".
There were also well wishes from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
There have been no recent updates on her health, but it has been reported that her children Lourdes, David and Rocco are in New York to support her.
What could have caused Madonna's infection?
It's not clear what initially caused Madonna's bacteria infection, but doctors say it became extremely serious and required treatment in intensive care.
Infections can develop into a life-threatening condition called sepsis or blood poisoning.
It is a medical emergency and happens when the body develops an extreme reaction to the infection.
Without the right treatment it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and even death.
Most often, the initial infection that triggers these events starts in the lungs, skin, urinary system or digestive tract.
Sepsis can happen to anyone with an infection, but it is more likely if someone is already run down, vulnerable or unwell.
In announcing the tour back in January, Madonna told fans: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."
Madonna's greatest hits span several decades - including Into The Groove (1985), Like A Prayer (1989), to Vogue (1990) and Hung Up (2005) to name a few.
It is likely that Madonna - who is intensely private about health matters - was in the final stages of a rehearsal regime in preparation for the tour.
In 2009, she was awarded a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist after completing her Sticky & Sweet Tour.
American magazine Forbes lists her as the 45th richest self-made woman in the US with an estimated wealth of $580m (£460m) and says she has earned an estimated $1.2bn from tours.
She has six children. Last week, she posted to her 18.9m Instagram followers to congratulate her twin 10-year-old daughters for completing elementary school.
Madonna Louise Ciccone grew up in the city of Detroit, Michigan. In 1978, she moved to New York to pursue a career in dance and music.
Earlier this year, her older brother Anthony Ciccone died aged 66 after struggling with alcoholism and homelessness.