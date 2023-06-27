Glastonbury 2024: When is it, when do tickets go on sale, and who might headline?

Like Mel C, 2017 headliners the Foo Fighters were in Glasto action this weekend, albeit in the guise of "mystery" band the Churnups. At the end of their early evening set, frontman Dave Grohl told fans: "If you guys come back, we'll come back... see you next year." It wasn't clear if he meant in Somerset or just the UK in general, but like Swift, the Foos have a Glasto gap in their newly-announced 2024 tour, which is currently due to end in Birmingham on 27 June.