Rihanna, Lizzo and Marilyn Monroe shine in V&A's Diva exhibition

Designed by Christian Dior, this dress was worn by double Oscar winner Vivien Leigh in 1958. There were allegations of so-called diva behaviour on the set of Gone With the Wind, but her co-star Olivia de Havilland defended her in 2006, saying: "She had two great concerns: doing her best work in an extremely difficult role and being separated from Larry [her then husband, Laurence Olivier], who was in New York."