Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after a phone hits her in the face
- Published
Pop star Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage during a concert on Saturday after being hit in the head by a phone thrown by a fan.
The star, who was performing in New York, collapsed to her knees when the projectile struck the side of her head.
She was later escorted from the venue, apparently still in pain, with her hands pressed to her face.
Video posted online showed a man being removed from the crowd by security as fans shouted "that's assault".
The singer, whose hits include I'm Good (Blue) and Meant To Be, has yet to address the incident.
Gossip website Pop Base quoted her mother as saying the star received medical treatment and needed three stitches.
The BBC has contacted Rexha's team for comment.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The star was at the end of her set at Pier 17 in New York when the incident occurred.
She had previously invited a tearful fan from El Salvador onto the stage to sing I'm Gonna Show You Crazy; and played an impromptu version of Seasons after a request from the audience.
Fans who attended the show expressed their disbelief at how the show ended.
"I'm still in shock two hours later," wrote one on Twitter. "I saw something fly and hit her. I thought it was a CD or a paper until I saw he[r] drop."
"People really dressed up and were in a good mood that they were going to a concert but this old man ruined everything," added another.
"Super unsettling ending to an otherwise great show," commented a third. "I hope she's okay,"
Stage projectiles
There has been a growing trend of fans throwing their phone onstage in the hope that artists will pose for a selfie and return the handset.
Harry Styles has even been known to pick up a phone and call the owner's friends to leave a voicemail.
However, he was hit in the eye by a handful of Skittles during a set in Los Angeles, and spent the remainder of his show rinsing his eye out with water.
N-Dubz star Tulisa had her sunglasses knocked off by a fan's phone at one of the band's reunion gigs in Glasgow.
And David Bowie reportedly decided to take a break from touring in 2004 after being hit in the eye by a lollipop.
The hard candy - known locally as "love on a stick" - was presumably thrown as an act of affection, but caused the singer huge discomfort.
He backed off the runway, hunched over, and was assisted by his set crew, before returning to the microphone and swearing at the culprit.
Explaining that he only had one good eye after a childhood fight, he said: "The other one has just become a little bit more decorative than it was before… Lucky you hit the bad one".
Regaining his composure, he announced plans to punish the crowd with an "even longer concert" than planned.
Towards the end of the concert, he threw a guitar pick into the crowd and jokingly asked if he'd hit anyone in the eye.