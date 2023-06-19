Angela Thorne: To the Manor Born actress dies aged 84
- Published
Actress Angela Thorne, best-known for starring in To The Manor Born, has died aged 84, her family has said.
She played Marjory Frobisher in the BBC comedy series, alongside Penelope Keith as Audrey Fforbes-Hamilton and Peter Bowles as Richard DeVere from 1979 to 1981.
Thorne also starred in the BBC comedy Three Up, Two Down opposite Michael Elphick, in 1979.
Her family said she died "peacefully at home".
Thorne was also the mother of actors Rupert and Laurence Penry-Jones. and had been married to the late actor Peter Penry-Jones, who appeared in two episodes of To the Manor Born in 1981,
A statement from Rupert said she died on 16 June, adding: "She was the beloved wife of Peter Penry-Jones, and is survived by her two sons Rupert and Laurie Penry Jones and her grandchildren, Florence, Peter, Giorgio and Delilah.
"We will all miss her very much."
Thorne trained on a scholarship at the Guildhall School of Music And Drama, and later performed in repertory seasons.
In To the Manor Born, her character Marjory was the loyal friend of Audrey, who had a love-hate relationship with Richard until they married at the end of the show's three series in 1981.
The three actors returned for a one-off 60-minute special of the show in 2007.
Thorne was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1981 for her stage portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis?
She went on to appear in the TV series Midsomer Murders and Foyle's War, and other TV credits included police drama series Heartbeat and drama series Elizabeth R, which starred the late Glenda Jackson.
She also voiced the Queen Of England in the animated 1989 film adaptation of The BFG.
In 2013, she appeared in a stage adaptation of 1955 black comedy The Ladykillers, alongside Death In Paradise's Ralf Little, The Fast Show's Simon Day and Gregory's Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair.
Her son Rupert is best-known for playing Adam Carter in Spooks, QC Clive Reader in Silk and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel. Laurence has appeared in Waking The Dead and Doctors.