Lizzo, Elton John, Rick Astley... Who will give us 'Glastonbury moments' in 2023?

Arielle: It's been a long, long slog getting it over the line, but it's finally there. The short version of the story is I was on the way to my brother's wedding and the radio in our car was stuck on this yacht rock station. We heard I Believe In Love by Kenny Loggins three times - and I was like, "That would make such a good dance track". So I made an edit and sent it to Annie Mac, because she's my hero, just to get some feedback, and she played it on the radio without even telling me. And here we are!