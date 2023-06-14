Miriam Margolyes makes Vogue cover debut at 82
Miriam Margolyes says she "wouldn't want to be straight for anything", as she makes her Vogue cover debut at 82.
The actress posed for vibrant photos and discussed the joy she felt in her sexuality, saying she's "never had any shame" around it.
"Gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional," she said.
Known for her iconic TV and film roles, and candour in interviews, she came out as a lesbian in 1966 when homosexuality was illegal.
She also lived through the HIV crisis of the 1980s, during which she lost 34 friends.
"I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn't criminal because it was me. I couldn't be criminal," she told the fashion magazine.
But the award-winning actress also revealed she regretted coming out to her parents, who she says never accepted her sexuality.
"It hurt them and I don't want to hurt people," she said.
Margolyes' career in TV and film spans decades; some of her work includes Blackadder, Vanity Fair and Harry Potter.
She has often made headlines for her hilariously frank interviews, with her wild anecdotes often going viral.
"It's a strong position if you're not afraid to be who you are," she told Vogue.
"We're all so insecure. People are frightened such a lot of the time and what I've always tried to do... (is) make people feel good about themselves."
She features along with other "LGBTQ+ pioneers", including Ncuti Gatwa and Emma D'Arcy, in the July edition of British Vogue.
The 82-year-old's cover reads "pride and joy", where she is shrouded in blue satin, peaking through a chic mesh headpiece.
Other notable covers in recent years include Dame Judi Dench in 2020, who became the oldest star to appear on the cover of British Vogue at 85 in its 104-year history.
In April, the magazine featured its first disabled models, which British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful called one of his proudest career moments.
It was announced earlier this month that Enninful, who has been a high-profile champion for greater inclusivity in the fashion industry, will be stepping down from the role.
See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 20 June.