US author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89
- Published
Cormac McCarthy - America's Pulitzer Prize-winning author - has died aged 89, his publisher has announced.
His books included The Road and No Country for Old Men, both of which were turned into successful films.
In its statement, Penguin Random House gave no details about the cause of death.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.