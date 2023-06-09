Dave and Central Cee: Sprinter scores a record-breaking number one
- Published
Dave and Central Cee have topped the UK charts with their new single, Sprinter, setting a streaming record in the process.
The collaborative track racked up 13.4 million streams last week - the highest number ever for a rap single.
It is also the highest number of first week streams since Adele's Easy On Me was played 24 million times in 2021.
The duo's smash is a playful, knowing track that indulges in rap clichés while acknowledging their absurdity.
It's lifted from a surprise EP, Split Decision, which saw the two old friends team up for the first time since 2016, when they traded lines on a remix of AJ Tracey's Spirit Bomb.
Two more tracks from the EP also made this week's top 20, with Trojan Horse at 14 and UK Rap at 17.
Meanwhile, this week's chart sees pop stars Kylie Minogue and Madonna both scoring their biggest hit songs in years.
Kylie's hypnotic new single Padam Padam climbs 11 places to number 12, thanks largely to fans buying a limited-edition CD single from her official website.
The song duly becomes the star's highest-charting hit since 2014's Into The Blue, which also reached number 12.
Madonna's return comes via a collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, titled Popular.
Taken from HBO's drama series Idol, it debuts at number 21, earning the Queen Of Pop her best chart position since Celebration reached number three in 2009.
Madonna is set to score another new hit next week, with the release of the Sam Smith duet Vulgar.
The song, which is cheekily credited to "S&M", sees the singers hit back at people who have criticised their sexually provocative lyrics and outfits.
In the album charts, Foo Fighters secure their sixth number one with But Here We Are.
It's the band's first album since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, and finds the group reckoning with grief and desolation.
The record sold 44,500 chart units in the last seven days, putting it just ahead of Noel Gallagher's Council Skies.
His album enters the chart at number two, ending a 29-year streak of number one records, encompassing 10 albums as part of both Oasis and his current project, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
However, Council Skies does debut at the top of the vinyl albums chart; and was the week's biggest seller in UK independent record shops.
