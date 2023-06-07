Julie Goodyear: Coronation Street's Bet Lynch actress reveals dementia diagnosis
- Published
Julie Goodyear, known for playing Bet Lynch in Coronation Street, has received a "heartbreaking diagnosis" of dementia, her husband has said.
The actress had sought medical advice after "suffering forgetfulness" but there was now "no hope of a reversal in the situation", Scott Brand said.
Goodyear, 81, played the leopard-skin-loving barmaid from 1966 to 2003.
"My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heartbreaking diagnosis," Mr Brand said.
"Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance - but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.
"We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably, she is recognised and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused, particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand."
Thanks to Goodyear, Bet Lynch became one of the ITV soap opera's longest-serving and best-loved characters.
The actress also appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Fit Club.