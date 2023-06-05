Viggo Venn: Norwegian high-vis comedian wins Britain's Got Talent
- Published
Madcap Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, known for his high-energy routines and high-vis yellow jackets, has won the latest series of Britain's Got Talent.
Alesha Dixon said he "captivated the nation" and fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said he had "created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean".
Venn beat bookmakers' favourite Musa Motha, a dancer from South Africa who had one leg amputated when he was 11.
Teenagers Lilliana Clifton and Cillian O'Connor came second and third.
Venn's prize for triumphing was £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.
"I feel extremely visible right now," he joked after winning the ITV talent show. "Thank you so much."
The Telegraph's critic Michael Hogan said it was "the best result in years", describing Venn as "a cross between Billy Connolly, Mr Bean and Vic Reeves".
The other finalists included 14-year-old opera singer Malakai Bayoh and Ugandan child singers Ghetto Kids.
Sunday's final also saw a surprise appearance from former contestant Susan Boyle, who performed her 2009 audition song I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables with the musical's current West End cast.
After the performance, she said it felt "great" to be back on the TV show. "It's extra special for me," she said. "Last April I suffered a minor stroke and I fought like crazy to get back on stage and I have done it."