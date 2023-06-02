US judge backs settlement with family of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
- Published
A judge has approved a settlement agreement for the family of Halyna Hutchins, following the death of the cinematographer on a film set.
Ms Hutchins was killed in 2021 after a prop gun that actor Alec Baldwin was holding went off while filming Rust.
Lawyers representing Ms Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son Andros sued Baldwin and the film's other producers for wrongful death in 2022.
An undisclosed settlement was agreed later the same year.
On Thursday, US judge Bryan Biedscheid approved that agreement, which will see youngster Andros receive "periodic payments" when he reaches the ages of 18 and 22.
The order stated that the settlement was "fair, appropriate, and in the best interests of Andros Hutchins, a minor, protected person".
Matthew Hutchins, as part of the settlement, will also became an executive producer on Rust - the western movie which recently resumed filming in Montana.
Manslaughter charges against Mr Baldwin, who was holding the prop gun that fired the fatal bullet, were dropped by prosecutors in New Mexico in April. He had pleaded not guilty.
A lawyer for Ms Hutchins' parents and sister said that the actor "cannot escape responsibility" for her death.