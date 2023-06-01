Kim Cattrall to appear in And Just Like That series finale
- Published
Kim Cattrall, who was noticeably absent from the first season of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, has agreed to appear in the second series.
According to Variety, she will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in just one scene of the HBO show's season finale.
The publication reports that she shot her dialogue without other stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker.
Cattrall's character is explained as being absent in a storyline that sees her move to London.
The original Sex and the City ran for six series from 1998 to 2004 and generated two spin-off movies.
It created storylines about work and relationships for four New York women in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Parker and Cattrall starred alongside Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte.
Parker, Nixon and Davis appeared in the 10-part And Just Like That series in 2021.
It was never explained why Cattrall didn't take part in the latest revival, but she reportedly has a strained relationship with the show and her cast-mates.
In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan she had "never been friends" with her co-stars.
Describing a "toxic relationship", she ruled out appearing in a third Sex and the City movie, and denied that her decision was down to pay negotiations or "diva" demands.
Cattrall commented that former co-star Parker "could have been nicer" about the situation.
Showrunner Michael Patrick King later said he couldn't imagine Cattrall returning to the show again.
But a reported conversation with CEO of HBO Casey Bloys was enough to change star's mind.
The second series of And Just Like That will air in June, with Cattrall's scene expected to be shown in August.