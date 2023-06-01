Jack Nicholls: Commentator sacked by Formula E for 'inappropriate behaviour'
Racing commentator Jack Nicholls has been sacked by Formula E after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Management for the electric car-racing series conducted an investigation after receiving complaints about him.
Nicholls, who also works across the BBC's Formula 1 coverage, is still employed by the corporation.
He has chosen to step back from his commitments at BBC Radio 5 Live and did not work at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.
The commentator has been part of BBC coverage since 2016, working alongside Jolyon Palmer and Jennie Gow.
He has also appeared on the hit Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
A Formula E spokesman told the BBC: "Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behaviour received about Jack Nicholls.
"Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls' contract to provide race commentary was terminated."
Nicholls said he was "disappointed with the decision" to terminate his contract.
"I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable.
"I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future."
The BBC has not commented on Nicholls' future, but said he is not scheduled to take part in Spanish Grand Prix coverage this weekend.
Commentary on the BBC's F1 coverage is contracted to media company IMG - which provides race insights from their offices in Stockley Park.