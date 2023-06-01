Jane McDonald replaces Phillip Schofield as British Soap Awards host
Jane McDonald will replace Philip Schofield as the host of this weekend's British Soap Awards.
She is best known as a singer, Loose Women panellist and presenter of Bafta-winning Channel 5 series Cruising With Jane McDonald.
McDonald will host Saturday's show in Salford before it is on ITV on Tuesday.
Schofield stepped down from his presenting commitments on the channel after admitting to having an affair with a younger staff member at ITV.
The soap awards will see five dramas - Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are up for the biggest prizes.
McDonald posted on Instagram the hosting job was a "dream come true".
"This year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale... I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them," she added.
Schofield, said last week: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.
"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."
ITV has now asked a barrister to lead a review into its handling of a relationship between Schofield and his colleague.