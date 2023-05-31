Phillip Schofield: ITV announces external review of how it handled affair
- Published
ITV has launched an externally led review into its handling of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and his colleague.
The review was confirmed by chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall in a letter seen by the PA news agency.
The former This Morning presenter left the network last week after he admitted lying about the affair.
ITV previously said it had investigated in 2020, but that both parties denied the relationship.
The network has now instructed a barrister to carry out an external review to "establish the facts".
Jane Mulcahy KC "will review our records and talk to people involved," Dame Carolyn said in the letter.
In a statement last week, Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger ITV employee, which he described as "unwise, but not illegal".
The letter from Dame Carolyn reads: "This work will also consider our relevant processes and policies and whether we need to change or strengthen any.
"Given Phillip's admission of the extent of his deception the work will extend to cover any related issues that may emerge. This work will be carried out as quickly as possible and we will be happy to share the outcome."
The letter was addressed to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage, and Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes.
ITV bosses, including Dame Carolyn, are set to face MPs on the Commons DCMS Committee on Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story, further updates to follow