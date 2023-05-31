I, Daniel Blake star Dave Johns hopes stage adaptation will 'make people angry'
Actor Dave Johns, who starred in I, Daniel Blake says he "wants to make people angry again" with a new stage adaptation of the Ken Loach film.
Johns has written a new version of the award-winning 2016 film, which highlighted poverty across the country.
The actor and writer told BBC News that he was moved to write the play to keep the effects of the cost-of-living crisis on the news agenda.
The show premieres in Newcastle on Wednesday, before touring the country.
I, Daniel Blake follows a 59-year-old joiner who must rely on welfare after a recent heart attack leaves him unable to work.
He befriends a single mother and her two children as they attempt to navigate the benefits system.
The film won a Bafta and the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival, but also attracted controversy at the time after some senior Conservative MPs who said it portrayed job centre workers unfairly.
The Guardian's Mark Kermode described the film as "a battle cry for the dispossessed" in his five-star review, while Variety's Owen Gleiberman said it was "one of Loach's finest films".
"While it too often sands the complications off what you sense should feel like an uncomfortably splintery issue, in its best moments, it's a quietly fearsome piece of drama," wrote the Telegraph's Robbie Collin.
Updating the story
The cast and crew of the new stage show spoke to the BBC at the Northern Stage in Newcastle during their final rehearsals before the launch of their tour across the country.
"I didn't just want to put the film on stage, I wanted to update the story for 2023," Johns says. "I would like to think that this would again make people angry, because that's when you get change, when it starts to affect middle class people and working people."
The team from the production were invited to Newcastle West End Food Bank to come and see how the cost-of-living crisis was affecting those who are most in need.
St James' Church in Benwell, Newcastle is full, as Johns files in with the director and actors.
The morning starts with an introduction from Carole Rowland, welfare manager at the food bank.
"Has anyone received the £301 Universal Credit payment yet please?" she asks of the 150 people who have come for a food voucher or help with benefits, and a friendly chat.
When I, Daniel Blake was made, this charity only had one food bank in Newcastle, now they have seven across the city.
"Sadly it's getting worse," says Rowland. "We worry about the people we don't see, there are people who are not quite brave enough to walk through that door."
The most memorable scene in the film is when Katie, the single mum who's desperately hungry, opens a tin of beans while at the food bank and starts to eat it with her hands.
The scene was shot at Newcastle West End Food Bank, using some of the volunteers. Christine Wood, who's now 74, appeared in the film and still helps out today.
"It was totally off the cuff," she says, remembering how Loach decided the scene should be improvised.
The front cover of the show's programme is emblazoned with the title "This Is Not Fiction" - a reference to the criticism the film received when it launched seven years ago.
Some senior conservative MPs described the film as an unrealistic portrayal of those struggling to navigate the benefit system.
James Cleverly, who is now foreign secretary, said the film was "not a documentary", adding that while the welfare system is "far from perfect", the film is a "political polemic" that is unfair on Job Centre workers.
"I, Daniel Blake, is a powerful and moving film," he tweeted in 2019. "But it is a political polemic and is particularly unfair on the public sector professionals who work in Job Centre Plus, in my experience they are proactive and helpful. Completely at odds with their portrayal in the film."
At St James', the cast and crew are now gathered around a large table to hear from those who have had help from the food bank.
"I was really low, I got really down," Anita tells everyone. Two years ago she was donating to food bank, but after a relationship break-up and rising food and fuel costs the mum of three, who works part-time, couldn't cope. "I don't think I would have been here if it wasn't for the food bank."
Mark Calvert, director of the stage show, becomes emotional hearing Anita's story. He stands up and moves away from the table. "Why are people having to go through this? It's not right, it's not right, I'm going to have to stop crying."
David Nellist who plays Daniel in the production, takes a seat next to Pat, one of the volunteers, as she sees those who have come in for support, a food voucher and also a laugh.
"My passion for being part of telling the story and shining a light on this, is more than for any play that I think I have done," Nellist explains.
"It should make you angry, because that could be your sister, your wife it could be anybody. People are doing it right now, in Newcastle and right around the country."
Calvert says: "I don't know if art can really [bring] change but even if it changes certain sections of that audience to make, to do something, to volunteer, to donate more, to help, that I think is the goal of it."
Before Johns leaves, he gives Anita a big hug and invites her to come and see the production. "It will be amazing," she says. "I've never, ever been [to the theatre] before. It will be one of the things off my bucket list."
I, Daniel Blake opens at the Northern Stage in Newcastle on Wednesday, before going on tour to Birmingham, Manchester, Exeter, Liverpool, Durham, Leeds, Oxford, Edinburgh, London, Northampton, Coventry and Guilford.