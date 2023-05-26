Eurovision: Jumpers, drums and cushions among props and outfits to be auctioned
- Published
If you watched this year's Eurovision Song Contest and spotted some props you liked the look of, now is your chance to buy them.
BBC Studios, which produced this year's competition in Liverpool, is auctioning off items used across the week's shows as part of a sustainability drive.
Drums from Sam Ryder's performance and jumpers worn by Daði Freyr's backing singers are among the items listed.
Twenty percent of money raised will go to two different charities.
The profits will be split between ACC Liverpool Foundation and BBC Media Action, with the remaining 80% coming back to BBC Studios to fund programmes and services.
There are more than 60 items available to buy, including parts of the set, which were designed by Julio Himede and unveiled by the King and Queen.
This includes the presenters' lectern and a wooden circular stage used in a performance by Rita Ora.
Costumes worn by backing dancers during Kalush Orchestra, Netta and Sonia's performances will also be available, with bids starting at £5.
Heart shaped blue fur-covered wooden tables from countries' seating areas and a yellow table from Malta's performance are some of the furniture items available for Eurovision fans to bid on.
BBC Studios, which is the commercial production arm of the BBC, produced three live shows over the course of the competition.
An estimated 160 million people watched the shows around the world, with more than 11 million people tuning in to the grand final in the UK.
Sally Mills, head of sustainability at BBC Studios said: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, both on and off screen.
"We have a responsibility to operate with as minimal an impact on the environment as possible, and are always looking for innovative ways in which to further engage audiences with our content, and extend the life of our sets and costumes.
"What better way to do this than to give fans the opportunity to own a piece of Eurovision history?"
Bidding will open on 30 May at 10:00 BST.