Foo Fighters announce Josh Freese as new drummer after Taylor Hawkins' death
US rock band the Foo Fighters have unveiled their new drummer after the death of former percussionist Taylor Hawkins.
It was announced that Josh Freese would be taking over during a live stream by the band on Sunday.
Freese has played for a variety of top acts around the world including Devo, the Vandals, Guns N' Roses and Sting.
The band previously said they would continue performing after the death of Hawkins, who died aged 50 last year.
Freese's first show with Foo Fighters will take place in New Hampshire on 24 May, the opening leg of a global tour that will run until autumn 2023.
It will be the first time the band has performed live since their two memorial concerts for Hawkins last September.
Freese himself performed with Foo Fighters at those concerts, playing on Hawkins' drums.
"I was asked what drums I'd like to use," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Without hesitation I said, 'Taylor's drums need to be up there and I want to play on his exact set-up.'"
Other musicians including Sir Paul McCartney, Queen and Mark Ronson also paid tribute to the late drummer at the concerts.
The band said "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were. And without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."
No cause of death for Hawkins has been announced. A toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, marijuana and antidepressants.