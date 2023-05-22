Phillip Schofield: Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute on This Morning
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary opened Monday's episode of This Morning with a tribute to Phillip Schofield following his departure from the show.
The 61-year-old left the ITV programme following reports of a rift between himself and co-star Holly Willoughby.
Opening Monday's show, Hammond described Schofield as "one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had".
O'Leary said everyone at at ITV "wish him all the best for the future".
Hammond and O'Leary usually present the daytime show on Fridays but stepped in on Monday. It has not yet been announced who will permanently replace Schofield.
"We can't start today's show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield," Hammond said on Monday.
O'Leary continued: "So, as a show, everyone on and off screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make this show such a success over the last 21 years."
Hammond said: "Quite simply, we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had, and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future."
O'Leary added: "So, Holly is now taking a break over half-term, she will be back in this studio in two weeks, on Monday 5 June."