Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 star's cause of death revealed
- Published
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole died of natural causes according to a coroner's report.
He was found dead in his home in Dorset at the age of 46, weeks after announcing he was re-joining the pop band.
A spokesperson from Dorset Coroner's Office told the BBC that due to the nature of his death there would be no inquest.
Cattermole was due to embark on a UK tour with the band later this year.
It has since been announced that the 11-date tour will still go ahead, but band member Hannah Spearritt says she will not be taking part.
Speaking to The Sun, Spearritt, who was in a relationship with Cattermole for several years, said she couldn't "stop crying" since hearing the news.
Ahead of the tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the band has rebranded as S Club.
S Club 7 were one of the UK's biggest pop bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Their biggest hits were Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party, with the band earning 11 UK top 10 singles and four number ones.
They sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and won two Brit Awards.
After Cattermole's death was announced, the band posted on Twitter: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.
"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.
"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.
"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."