Vernon Kay dedicates new Radio 2 morning show to listeners
- Published
Vernon Kay has promised to represent listeners on his new BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show.
After playing his first track, U2's Beautiful Day, he said despite broadcasting from London, the city would not be the focus of the show.
"This show's for you, it's not just about the capital, it's about what's going on in your world," he said.
Kay, 49, takes over from veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce, who hosted the weekday slot for 31 years.
Bruce, 72, announced in January that he would be leaving the BBC and started his new mid-morning show on Bauer's Greatest Hits Radio in April.
Vernon Kay is a former BBC Radio 1 host and had his own show on the station from 2004 to 2012.
He was welcomed on to the station by fellow presenters Zoe Ball, Scott Mills and Jo Whiley, who have also made the jump from Radio 1 to 2.
"Welcome Vern, I cannot wait for our handovers - smash it baby," Zoe said in an audio message on his first show.
"I'm so glad you're starting on weekdays, I get to see you every day, you deserve it so much - welcome to the family," added Scott Mills.
"You're just a joy to hear, welcome," Jo Whiley also said.
Vernon Kay has fronted various TV shows including ITV's All Star Family Fortunes, Just The Two of Us and Beat the Star.
His new show will feature a daily music quiz called Ten To The Top and performances from the Radio 2 Piano Room.
Speaking ahead of his first show on Monday morning, he told BBC Breakfast: "I'm very, very excited. The BBC Radio 2 audience are very faithful and nothing has changed apart from the voice behind the microphone."
Asked what he will bring to the show, Kay said: "Nothing that they haven't heard before really, just tales of the past and everything that has gone on from when I was a caretaker in Bolton.
"All those stories that connect me with the audience, it's not all champagne, bubbles, tuxedo and dinner parties once you get into showbiz."