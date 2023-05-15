Vernon Kay starts new BBC Radio 2 show with 'more of the same'
Vernon Kay began his first day as host of BBC Radio 2's coveted mid-morning slot promising "more of the same".
"Nothing has changed apart from the voice behind the microphone," he told BBC Breakfast.
Kay, 49, has taken over from veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce, who hosted the weekday programme for 31 years.
Bruce's Radio 2 show was the most listened to show in the UK, regularly attracting more than eight million listeners.
He announced his departure from the BBC in January and started his new mid-morning show on Bauer's Greatest Hits Radio in April.
Kay, a former BBC Radio 1 presenter who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, began the show with U2's Beautiful Day.
He followed it with Good Times by Chic, which he said he hoped would be a sign of things to come.
In his first words to his audience he said that despite broadcasting from London, the city would not be the focus of the show.
"This show's for you, it's not just about the capital, it's about what's going on in your world," he said.
Kay also hosted Ten To The Top - the new music quiz designed to replace Bruce's popular PopMaster.
He was welcomed to the station by fellow presenters Zoe Ball, Scott Mills and Jo Whiley, who have also made the jump from Radio 1 to 2.
"Welcome Vern, I cannot wait for our handovers - smash it baby," Zoe said in an audio message on his first show.
"I'm so glad you're starting on weekdays, I get to see you every day, you deserve it so much - welcome to the family," added Scott Mills.
"You're just a joy to hear, welcome," Jo Whiley also said.
Kay has fronted various TV shows including ITV's All Star Family Fortunes, Just The Two of Us and Beat the Star.
His new show will feature a record and album of the week and performances from the Radio 2 Piano Room.
Asked what he will bring to the show, Kay said: "Nothing that they haven't heard before really, just tales of the past and everything that has gone on from when I was a caretaker in Bolton.
"All those stories that connect me with the audience, it's not all champagne, bubbles, tuxedo and dinner parties once you get into showbiz."